UConn freshman center Eric Reibe has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the news.

In his lone season at UConn, the 7’1″ center averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks. He was set to serve a large role on next season’s team with the departure of Tarris Reed, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Reibe is the first UConn player to announce their intention to enter the Portal. His best game of the season came in a battle of future Final Four teams on Nov. 19, in which he scored 15 points with two blocks in a 71-67 loss to Arizona. The German big-man, who is a former McDonalds All-American, will be highly coveted in the Portal.

NEW: UConn 7'1 center Eric Reibe has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/YgSgGF11hp pic.twitter.com/KNjO6sWcSy — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 10, 2026

UConn head coach Dan Hurley joined The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. There, he discussed the quick turnaround from Monday night’s National Championship Game to the offseason.

“I think for teams like us and the teams that played in the Final Four and Championship Game, it hits you like an avalanche,” Hurley said. “Your season literally just ended two days ago, and now you’ve got to make all these decisions. You’ve got to help your players make monumental decisions.”

With Reibe on the team this season, the Huskies made their third run to the National Championship Game in the past four seasons. UConn compiled a 34-6 (17-3) record, earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and knocked off No. 15 Furman, No. 7 UCLA, No. 3 Michigan State, No. 1 Duke, and No. 3 Illinois to reach yet another national title game. The Huskies fell to Michigan 69-63, but the season was still a massive success.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.