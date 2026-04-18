After weeks of uncertainty surrounding his NBA Draft decision, Braylon Mullins has made it official. He’s coming back to the Huskies for another season, On3’s Joe Tipton reports.

On3 has learned that the standout UConn guard will return to UConn for the 2026-27 season. It’ll provide a major boost for a program that once again proved it belongs among college basketball’s elite.

For head coach Dan Hurley, the decision caps off another whirlwind offseason following a deep tournament run. UConn reached the national championship game for the third time in four seasons, falling just short against Michigan, but reinforcing its status as one of the sport’s premier programs.

Of course, Mullins was at the center of that run. The freshman guard delivered one of the most unforgettable moments of the NCAA Tournament, drilling a game-winning three-pointer to knock off Duke in the Elite Eight. It was a shot that instantly cemented his place in UConn lore, and one that helped define a breakout season.

Across 33 games, Mullins averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, emerging as one of the most dynamic young guards in the country. His production, combined with his clutch performances, quickly placed him on NBA Draft boards as a projected late first-round pick.

But ultimately, the decision came down to timing. Hurley had been open about his approach in guiding Mullins through the process, emphasizing the evolving landscape of college basketball, particularly when it comes to NIL opportunities and player development.

“I think what I’ll tell Braylon and his family is, ‘Do you like college?’” Hurley said recently. “The world has changed. There’s not a pressure to go to the NBA now because of the money situation.”

Moreover, Hurley suggested that players in Mullins’ position could benefit financially from staying in school another year, while also continuing to refine their game in a structured environment. Evidenty, that message appears to have resonated.

By returning to Storrs, Mullins not only positions himself for a potentially higher draft stock in 2027, but also gives UConn a centerpiece heading into next season. With another year of experience and a proven ability to perform on the biggest stage, he’ll likely enter the year as one of the frontrunners for Big East Player of the Year honors.

More importantly, his return keeps championship expectations firmly intact. With Mullins leading the way, UConn will once again have their sights set on cutting down the nets, and perhaps making an unprecedented fourth title run in five seasons.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.