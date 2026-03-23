Greg McDermott Announces His Retirement

Creighton University has announced that long-time head coach Greg McDermott will retire after 32 years. McDermott guided the Jays to three Sweet Sixteen and one Elite Eight appearance. In 2020, his team defeated Seton Hall to claim the Big East regular season championship.

McDermott started his coaching career at Wayne State College. He would go to North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Iowa State, and then Creighton. Overall, he has a coaching record of 630-366. His coaching tree is unrivaled, and it includes TJ Otzelberger of Iowa State, Darian DeVries of Indiana, Steve Lutz of Oklahoma State and Ryan Miller of Murray State among them. McDermott has coached a plethora of professional talent such as Ryan Kalkbrenner, his son Doug McDermott, and Baylor Schiermann.

In 2024, Creighton University’s athletic director Marcus Blossom announced that the team’s practice facility would be renamed the McDermott Center. Associate head coach Alan Huss, who was brought back as an assistant and head coach in waiting after two years at High Point will be the new head coach at the conclusion of the Jays season. The former Creighton assistant was hired by the Panthers in 2023 and spent two years at the school. Huss’s record at High Point was 56-15.

McDermott will finish out the season with the Jays as they are set to play Rutgers on April 2 in the Crown Invitational Tournament in Las Vegas.

A press conference will be held at the McDermott Center on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Certainly one of the questions McDermott will be asked is if this is retirement from coaching or if he would entertain coaching opportunities in the future. Regardless, a big legend is leaving the sidelines at Creighton and his impact is undeniable.