Bruce Pearl reveals biggest question about Duke as national title contender

A year after making a run to the Final Four, Duke looks primed to return. The Blue Devils improved to 20-1 with a win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, but TNT analyst Bruce Pearl said there’s still one important question for Jon Scheyer’s group.

Pearl wondered about the strength of the ACC this year, citing Duke’s exit last season. The conference got four teams into the NCAA Tournament a year ago, with North Carolina sneaking into the field as the final team in the bracket. But as a whole, the league seemed down.

As ACC play goes along in 2025-26, Pearl is looking to see if the rest of the schedule can get Duke ready for a trip to Indianapolis. Otherwise, he sees the Blue Devils as “100% in the conversation with contenders such as Arizona, Michigan and UConn.

“They were there last year,” Pearl said at halftime of Saturday’s Arizona vs. Arizona State game. “Jon Scheyer’s another coach that doesn’t get talked about. He’s going to get to his win total faster than anybody else in the history of college basketball. I think the thing that we don’t recognize about Duke is how good they are defensively. They are so solid. They’re so physical.

“The question, in my mind, is going to be, is the ACC strong enough to get them ready to make that Final Four run? Because they weren’t last year.”

Duke’s only loss of the season came to Texas Tech in an 82-81 thriller before ACC play picked up. Since that game, the Blue Devils have rattled off nine straight victories, including Saturday’s 72-58 win at Virginia Tech.

Freshman Cameron Boozer continues to lead the charge. Heading into Saturday, he averaged team-highs with 23.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The standout freshman continued his dominant run against Virginia Tech with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Saturday’s game served as an opportunity for Duke to complete an undefeated month of January. That’s a critical part of the schedule, Scheyer said following his team’s 83-52 win over No. 20 Louisville. It’s a chance for him to cement its identity, and that will be a key to a March run.

“In January, I feel you get a chance to really learn about the identity of your team and who we can be,” Scheyer said. “That doesn’t mean winning and losing. It’s the process and understanding the areas you have to grow and get better.”