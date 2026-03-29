Caleb Foster injury update: Duke guard's status revealed vs. UConn

Duke guard Caleb Foster was not listed on the NCAA’s final Player Availability Report, which means he’s expected to play against UConn today in the Elite Eight. Foster was previously questionable after playing for the first time in three weeks in Duke’s win over St. John’s in the Sweet Sixteen.

Foster had been recovering since suffering a fractured foot in the Blue Devils’ regular-season finale against North Carolina on March 7. In his return on Friday, Foster recorded 11 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 5-8 from the field. He played 19 minutes.

“He had no business playing today,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said after the game. “He was determined. That’s one of the most special performances I’ve ever seen. He was incredible.

“His will, just even in the huddles, was what he was doing. He made some big time plays too, but that’s a leader right there, and that’s a guy that came through for us when we needed him the most.”

While Duke freshman Cameron Boozer soaks up the spotlight for the Blue Devils, Foster has been pivotal to the team’s success. As junior, Foster provides a steady hand and postseason experience for Duke’s inexperienced players.

Moreover, Foster is happy with his role. After the Blue Devils’ win Friday, he emphasized that he was willing to do whatever the team needed to help them win.

“I had a little injury. I was real stunned. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to bounce back from that, but as soon as the doctor told me that it’s a chance, I just took it and ran with it,” Foster said. “That’s where my mindset has been from here on out.

“I wanted to come out and provide anything possible, experience, whatever the team needed. I didn’t know what we needed or what to expect, but just providing a boost out there any way I can. I’ve been driving fast on a scooter for about two weeks every day, just trying to be present. … Credit to them for willing me back and giving me an opportunity to come back and play.”

Caleb Foster and his fellow Blue Devils will face off against 2-seed UConn at 5:05 p.m. ET with an opportunity to advance to its second-consecutive Final Four. The game will air live on CBS.