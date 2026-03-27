Caleb Foster injury update: Duke reveals guard's status vs. St. John's on NCAA availability report

Duke guard Caleb Foster is officially questionable for Friday’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against St. John’s, according to the NCAA availability report. He continues to work his way back from a foot injury suffered against North Carolina.

Foster’s status has been an important storyline throughout the NCAA Tournament, and Jon Scheyer said there’s an “outside chance” the Blue Devils guard can give it a go against St. John’s. He’s an important part of the offense and is averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting a team-best 40.2% from three-point territory across 31 games.

Duke center Patrick Ngongba is also questionable for the Friday’s matchup. He returned against TCU, but did not start as he also works his way back from injury.

Foster was officially diagnosed with a fractured foot following the season-ending victory over North Carolina and hasn’t played since. But while speaking with The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman on Thursday, Scheyer made it clear how important it is that Foster would even have a chance to play in Friday’s game.

“The fact we’ve been talking about him playing is an upset. What he’s been doing is incredible,” Scheyer said. “His mindset is to give it a go tomorrow. Now we got to, again, have another good day today. But, he’s gonna give it a go.

“He’s not practiced, but he’s done some stuff on the floor. I can’t even, like, explain what he’s done.”

If Caleb Foster is able to suit up, Scheyer noted he likely won’t play that many minutes. It sounds like it would be a similar approach to the one Scheyer took with Ngongba, who didn’t start against TCU and was still on a scooter before the game.

“I was hopeful that maybe [Foster could play] the final weekend, maybe. But, again, I was trying to be supportive of him, what he was thinking in his mind, and he was just determined to get back for this,” Scheyer said. “I don’t think anything’s standing in his way. Obviously, it won’t be, no matter what — his first game back, like Pat — it can’t be high minutes or anything like that.

“But, just it’s another step, if he’s able to go, where we become whole. That’s what we’ve been trying to do, is advance where he can come back and join us.”