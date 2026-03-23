Caleb Foster injury update: Jon Scheyer reveals Duke guard's Sweet Sixteen status

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said guard Caleb Foster has an “outside chance” to play against St. John’s in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, per CBS Sports‘ Jon Rothstein. Foster suffered a fractured foot in Duke’s regular-season finale against North Carolina on March 7 and hasn’t played since.

Foster is averaging 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc. On a young Duke team, Foster is a veteran presence and would be a significant addition for the Blue Devils.

Foster isn’t the only Duke player who’s dealing with injury issues. Until Duke’s win over TCU in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32, Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II hadn’t played since March 2 due to soreness in his right foot.

In his return, Ngongba recorded four points, four rebounds and four assists in 13 minutes. The 6-foot-11 sophomore also showed signs of rust, committing four turnovers. Foster could experience similar rust, but Jon Scheyer would still prefer his junior leader to be on the court.

“How can we continue to win and extend the season, and become whole again?” Scheyer said. “Pat was the first domino. … Caleb Foster every day is working. Every day. Hopefully we can continue to extend it where he can join us back as well.”

While Duke undoubtedly missed Foster on Saturday, the Blue Devils still looked excellent in their 81-58 win over TCU. In the triumph, Duke shot an efficient 55% from the field while holding TCU to 33% shooting.

The Blue Devils were particularly dominant down low. Duke scored 38 points in the paint, compared to TCU’s 28. Further, Duke reeled in 17 more rebounds than TCU. After the win, Scheyer praised his front court’s performance.

“We knew how this would be a hard-fought game,” Scheyer said. “I just keep coming back to the character of these guys. For Pat to come back to this game, was not easy by any means. He was fighting like crazy.

“… I hope it gives our guys confidence. No matter who you play when you advance, today’s game was a good example. I think we’ve been in some wars like this. We’ve been tested and slower pace, faster pace, different kind of defenses that play different coverages.”

Duke will square off against St. John’s on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET in the Sweet Sixteen. The game will air live on CBS.