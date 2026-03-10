Caleb Foster injury update: Jon Scheyer reveals status of Duke star ahead of ACC Tournament

Duke point guard Caleb Foster has a fractured foot, according to head coach Jon Scheyer. His timetable for return is uncertain, but it doesn’t seem to be anytime soon, especially for the ACC Tournament.

“Duke starting point guard Caleb Foster has a fractured foot, Jon Scheyer said in a news conference,” Jeff Goodman wrote on Twitter. “Significant hit for the Blue Devils. Foster was only averaging 8.5 points and 2.8 assists, but was a big-time perimeter defender. Now Cayden Boozer will likely log more minutes as the starting PG. And even without Foster, this is a team that can still win the national title.”

Based on Scheyer, and even Goodman’s, comments, Foster might not return this season. Still, the Blue Devils are deep and talented, giving them a chance to win the national title.

Scheyer later released a statement regarding Foster. He called him “out for the foreseeable future.”

“Coach Scheyer update from media availability this morning: *Caleb Foster suffered a fracture in his right foot and is out for the foreseeable future. He had surgery Sunday morning,” Duke’s media release said. “*Pat Ngongba II is out for the ACC Tournament with foot soreness. Hopeful for an NCAA Tournament return.”

Duke is poised to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Prior to these last two seasons, the Blue Devils notched a No. 1 seed just two times from 2015-2024 (2015 and 2019). The transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Scheyer has been flawless, as Duke is now 118-24 in the Scheyer era. They remain likely favorites to cut down the nets for the first time since 2015.

Likely Naismith Player of the Year Cameron Boozer poured in another dominant performance Saturday night, scoring 26 points on 10-17 shooting with 15 rebounds against North Carolina. Maliq Brown enjoyed a strong Senior Day performance as well, pouring in 15 points. Duke got its revenge on North Carolina in a massive way, improving to 6-3 against the Tar Heels under Scheyer.