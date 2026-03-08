Caleb Foster, Pat Ngongba injury update: Jon Scheyer reveals status for ACC Tournament

No. 1 Duke cemented a dominant regular season with a 76-61 win over a Caleb Wilson-less No. 17 North Carolina team Saturday night. Heading towards next week’s ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils have won 18 of their last 19 games. Their lone loss in that span came against the Tar Heels at the buzzer on Feb. 7.

Although Duke will no doubt be the favorite to win the ACC Tournament for the third time in the past four seasons, it will be shorthanded in Charlotte. Following the win, head coach Jon Scheyer revealed that he does not expect guard Caleb Foster or Pat Ngongba II to suit up for the Blue Devils next week.

Ngongba has not played since March 2, as he is dealing with soreness in his foot. Foster started for Duke Saturday night, but played just 11 minutes after exiting early with a right foot injury. After heading to the locker room, he returned to the bench donning a boot.

Jon Scheyer said postgame he does not expect to see Caleb Foster or Pat Ngongba II next week at the ACC tournament. All eyes towards the NCAA tournament. — Anna Snyder (@annaesnydr) March 8, 2026

Duke is poised to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. Prior to these last two seasons, the Blue Devils notched a No. 1 seed just two times from 2015-2024 (2015 and 2019). The transition from Mike Krzyzewski to Jon Scheyer has been flawless, as Duke is now 118-24 in the Scheyer era. They remain likely favorites to cut down the nets for the first time since 2015.

Likely Naismith Player of the Year Cameron Boozer poured in another dominant performance Saturday night, scoring 26 points on 10-17 shooting with 15 rebounds. Maliq Brown enjoyed a strong Senior Day performance as well, pouring in 15 points. Duke got its revenge on North Carolina in a massive way, improving to 6-3 against the Tar Heels under Jon Scheyer.

The Blue Devils will be the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament, while North Carolina will be the No. 4 seed. The entire bracket is below.

2026 ACC Tournament Bracket

First Round

Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh | 2 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Game 2: No. 11 SMU vs. No. 14 Syracuse | 4:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Game 3: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Wake Forest | 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Second Round

Wednesday, March 11

Game 4: No. 7 NC State vs. Winner of Game 1 | Noon ET (ESPN/ESPN)

Game 5: No. 6 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPNU)

Game 6: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Cal | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Game 7: No. 5 Clemson vs. Winner of Game 3 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 12

Game 8: No. 2 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 4 | Noon ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 9: No. 3 Miami vs. Winner of Game 5 | 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 10: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 6 | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 11: No. 4 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Semifinals

Friday, March 13

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 | 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Championship

Saturday, March 14

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)