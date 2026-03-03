Cameron Boozer jokes about scratches vs. NC State: 'The Wolfpack just got me'

Rivalry games bring out battle scars. A literal example of such popped up on Big Monday when the Duke Blue Devils traveled to face off against NC State. Folks in Raleigh were excited about this one, only for Cameron Boozer to put together another solid performance in ACC play. Boozer walked out with some big scratches on his arm to provide proof.

Thankfully, there is nothing seriously wrong with Boozer. He was able to joke about the moment during his postgame press conference. Boozer claims “the Wolfpack” got to him with their long claws.

“It was some point in the second half,” Boozer said postgame. “One of their big men. The Wolfpack just got me, you know. They got long claws, so.”

Blood showed on Boozer due to the cuts. The true freshman took a seat on the bench for a few moments but not without some laughs. You have to imagine a few jokes were told about the subject, given that it’s not something you see on a daily basis in college basketball. Even the ESPN broadcast got in the fun.

“We call them tiger stripes,” ESPN color analyst Corey Alexander joked on the broadcast. “That’s all that is. A little battle wound. Shows that you put in a hard day’s work, as he laughs it off. You and I, we’d need a tetanus shot after that.”

Boozer eventually checked back into the game, helping Duke close out what turned into a massive victory. The Blue Devils have now won the ACC regular season championship, a huge accomplishment for the program.

“I think it just goes to show our fight, the toughness we brought to this game,” Boozer said. “Proud of our guys, like coach said, to win the ACC outright. So, it’s big-time for our team, for sure.”

Now, only one thing remains before turning to postseason play — taking down arch rival North Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. It’s a game Duke is hoping Boozer can step up to the plate for.

Cameron Boozer puts together complete performance against NC State

Night in, night out, Boozer puts together complete performances for Duke. The star true freshman can do a little bit of everything. There is a reason why NBA teams are chomping at the bit to draft him this summer. Going anywhere outside of the top three would be a major surprise.

Monday was just the latest example vs. NC State. Boozer put up 26 points on 8-10 shooting, also making nine of his 11 free-throw attempts. You can add nine rebounds and four assists to the stat sheet. Only one turnover in there too, as Duke had seven as a team.