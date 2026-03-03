Cameron Boozer has done a little bit of everything for Duke this season. NC State wanted to find a way to slow him down on Monday, hoping to come away with a big win. Will Wade even deployed a zone, hoping to catch the Blue Devils by surprise.

But Boozer has still been able to find success. And now, in the second half, there is a battle scar to prove as such.

Two massive scratch marks are on Boozer’s right arm, just below the side of his shoulder. Blood is showing, causing him to come out of the game for a brief moment. The injury, if you want to call it that, is not all too serious. Boozer was seen on the sideline smiling about the wound and even laughing about it with his teammates.

“We call them tiger stripes,” ESPN color analyst Corey Alexander joked on the broadcast. “That’s all that is. A little battle wound. Shows that you put in a hard day’s work, as he laughs it off. You and I, we’d need a tetanus shot after that.”

Cameron Boozer out here getting Wolverine'd. pic.twitter.com/vMOqSsUaA0 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 3, 2026

Boozer eventually checked back into the game, helping Duke close out what turned into a massive victory. The Blue Devils have now won the ACC regular season championship, a huge accomplishment for the program. Now, only one thing remains before turning to postseason play — taking down arch rival North Carolina inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. It’s a game Duke is hoping Boozer can step up to the plate for.

Cameron Boozer puts together complete performance against NC State

Night in, night out, Boozer puts together complete performances for Duke. The star true freshman can do a little bit of everything. There is a reason why NBA teams are chomping at the bit to draft him this summer. Going anywhere outside of the top three would be a major surprise.

Monday was just the latest example vs. NC State. Boozer put up 26 points on 8-10 shooting, also making nine of his 11 free-throw attempts. You can add nine rebounds and four assists to the stat sheet. Only one turnover in there too, as Duke had seven as a team.

More of the same is needed moving forward. Not just North Carolina — Duke has bigger aspirations. Between the ACC and NCAA Tournament, even more eyeballs will fall on Boozer. His moment on the big stage awaits in March.