Cider Canon injury update: Corey Muscara reveals grim news on Blue Devils baseball star

The reigning ACC player of the week, Duke baseball C/OF Cider Canon, suffered a lower-body injury over the weekend, the Blue Devils announced. He will be reevaluated in May, keeping him out for a minimum of eight weeks.

“We’re extremely disappointed for Cider, but I know that myself, the rest of our coaches, and our training staff will be supporting him every step of the way with his recovery,” said head coach Corey Muscara, per release. “I’m confident in his ability to continue to impact our team’s culture and approach, even from off the field, during this process.”

Canon was off to a hot start to the season, starting in all 14 games he’s appeared in so far. During that stretch, he led Duke in hits (19), home runs (6), RBI (21), slugging percentage (.952), on-base percentage (.574) and OPS (1.526). He primarily plays catcher, and has already caught three runners stealing.