Coastal Carolina offensive tackle Nick Del Grande committed to Duke out of the transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent four years with the program.

Among Del Grande’s accolades, he was named 2025 First-Team Preseason All-Sun Belt, 2024 All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention and 2023 All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention. He should be a solid addition to the Blue Devils.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Del Grande was a three-star recruit out of Landisville (Pa.) Lampeter-Strasburg, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 34 overall prospect in the state, the No. 143 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 1,711 overall prospect in the class.

In addition to Del Grande, Duke landed a commitment from Western Kentucky DB Dylan Flowers. He committed earlier this month.

He initially enrolled at the College of the Canyons, where he recorded 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. That put him firmly on the FBS radar, and he capitalized with a move to Western Kentucky.

This year, while at Western Kentucky, Dylan Flowers logged 33 tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also notched a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and four passes defended.

Coming out of junior college, Dylan Flowers was given a three-star grade by On3. He was ranked as the No. 172 prospect in the nation, while he checked in as the No. 26 cornerback in the class and the No. 40 overall player from the state of California.