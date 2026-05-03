Cooper Flagg checks out NASCAR garage of Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI with Michael Jordan

NASCAR has had several crossover moments with other sports over the years and it will get another on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway. NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg is set to drive the honorary pace car before the Wurth 400 in the Cup Series.

Flagg showed up to Texas Motor Speedway a few hours early, taking in the sights and sounds. He posted a brief video on social media, expressing his delight at being asked to be a major part of the event.

“What’s up everybody, it’s Cooper Flagg here at Texas Motor Speedway,” Flagg said. “I’m excited to drive the official pace car today and excited to see some of you guys, so let’s go.”

The former Duke superstar and No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft also got a chance to see some of the inner workings of a NASCAR race team. According to Alan Cavanna, Flagg checked out Denny Hamlin‘s garage ahead of the event.

NBA rookie of the year Cooper Flagg, getting a garage tour from the 11-team pic.twitter.com/5vfcOnAP0Q — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) May 3, 2026

Hamlin, of course, races for Joe Gibbs Racing but is himself a co-owner of 23XI. 23XI, you might have heard this year, is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan. So there’s another basketball tie-in for you.

Will this opportunity spark some interest in the sport for Cooper Flagg once he’s done with life on the hardwood? While that may not be for another decade plus given his ability, it’s certainly an interesting juxtaposition.

And it’s hardly the first for the sport, which routinely employs former athletes like ex-NFL players on its pit crews. Other high-profile athletes have also taken part in various NASCAR offerings.

Bryce Young tries hand with NASCAR pit crew

Before Cooper Flagg was set to be the honorary pace car driver at Texas Motor Speedway, former No. 1 NFL Draft pick Bryce Young was giving a go at NASCAR. He spent some time in the summer of 2024 working with the Hendrick Motorsports crew changing tires on a pit crew.

It’s not altogether uncommon for football players to make the transition to NASCAR pit crews in their post-playing days, though Young, of course, is nowhere near the end of his football career. There’s a certain crossover of athleticism that applies when it comes to lugging around huge tires and exchanging them in a coordinated fashion.

So Young took his turn with it. Check it out here.

Bryce Young and a couple of his Panthers teammates did a pretty nice job. Young worked as a rear tire changer and though he struggled a little bit getting the wheel in place initially, the overall team effort was a success.

As Young and his companion raced back to the wall, they were greeted with their final time: 15 seconds and change, a perfectly respectable mark for complete newcomers.