Another key player for the Duke Blue Devils is returning for the 2026-27 season. Dame Sarr has announced he will return to play a second season for coach Jon Scheyer.

Sarr was a late addition to Duke’s 2025 recruiting class, committing to the school in late May last year. While he was a surprise to the class, his impact was made in a huge way. Sarr only averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, but developed into one of the best defenders the Blue Devils had this past season and is likely to step into the role of the departing Maliq Brown next season.

Sarr’s season started slowly, but as time went on, he carved out a role for himself. In the Sweet 16 against St. John’s, Sarr had just two points but contributed six rebounds and three assists. That performance stood out to Scheyer.

“I think Dame had one of the biggest plays last night,” Scheyer said in March while looking back on that game. “We were down 10, we are struggling and he had the rebound and Caleb ended up getting the layup. He does so many you call them little things, but they’re not little, to impact winning. Rebounds, defense, his decision-making on offense and his readiness to shoot open shots, his ability to slash.

“I love how he’s matured as a player this year. He’s had a huge impact on us winning. I think, when you look at his trajectory in terms of his improvement, I think it goes right in sync of how we’ve improved as a team as well.”

Sarr joins multiple returning Duke stars

While the Blue Devils have lost Isaiah Evans and, expected but unofficially, Cameron Boozer to the NBA Draft, they have announced multiple key players back from this year’s Elite Eight team. That includes guard Cayden Boozer, big man Patrick Ngongba and star guard Caleb Foster, despite landing John Blackwell from the transfer portal.

In addition to Duke’s returning players, Scheyer also brings in the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 per the Rivals Industry Basketball rankings. That is led by three five-star prospects — Cam Williams, Derron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard — as well as four-star Maxime Meyer.