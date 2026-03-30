Dan Hurley praises Boozer brothers after UConn upsets Duke to reach Final Four

Duke freshman Cayden Boozer had a night to forget, but there’s one person who won’t be forgetting him anytime soon. That’s UConn coach Dan Hurley.

Boozer might have had the pivotal turnover in the game in the final few seconds, but Hurley came away raving about his performance and his mindset, along with brother Cameron Boozer. He was quick to give praise in a post-game press conference.

“The Boozer boys, I mean I’ve been admirers of their approach to basketball,” Hurley said. “All I’ve ever watched these guys do is just win everything that they play in over the course of their career. Grassroots and the impact they’ve had on Duke and obviously across the board. Just their program, you couldn’t have more respect for.”

The Boozer brothers were the leading scorers for Duke in a game that was there for the taking until the bitter end. Cameron Boozer finished with a game-high 27 points, also chipping in eight rebounds. Cayden Boozer had 15 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Cayden Boozer had three turnovers, though, and it was the final one that proved the dagger. After Duke in-bounded the ball with 10 seconds remaining and a 72-70 lead, the ball found its way to Boozer just short of halfcourt. He attempted to fire a pass over the top of two defenders, only to have it tipped up and stolen.

From there, UConn quickly worked the basketball around. It landed in the hands of Braylon Mullins about six feet behind the 3-point line.

He fired. And it swished through, leaving just 0.4 seconds on the clock with UConn up 73-72. That was it, the Cayden Boozer turnover had proven fatal.

“I mean I don’t know. I looked up at the clock and it’s saying it’s at five seconds,” Mullins explained of his late-game shot. “So I tried to get the ball to somebody who had made one in the game, and he wanted to throw it back. So I saw three seconds, it was the last shot. Just happy to see that sh*t go in. I’m just so happy.”

In any case, Hurley was all too happy to praise Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer after the game. It was a hard fought game en route to the Final Four.