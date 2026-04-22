Duke Blue Devils point guard Caleb Foster is returning to the program for another season, he announced on Wednesday. This comes after Duke landed a commitment from Wisconsin‘s John Blackwell out of the NCAA transfer portal. Foster has spent three seasons in Durham and was a key part of the 2025-2026 run.

Many thought his future might be in doubt, mainly due to the Blackwell situation. Instead, he is coming back to his senior year under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Foster arrived at Duke as a four-star prospect after playing his high school basketball at Sherman Oaks (CA) Notre Dame. However, the guard is from Charlotte, NC, originally. He was the No. 20 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

From there, development began. Foster has 98 career games under his belt and finally became a full-time starter this past year. In 33 games, 30 of them saw him be first to take the court. Production quickly followed, as Foster averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Just when Duke thought Foster would be leading them through a magical NCAA Tournament run, an injury shut things down for a bit. Foster fractured his foot in the finale vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels, missing the ACC Tournament and first two rounds of March Madness. But with the goal of making the Final Four, Foster got back out there for the second weekend.

He turned out to be huge in the Sweet Sixteen vs. St. John’s, going for 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists in just 19 minutes. After Duke got the win, Scheyer praised his point guard for pushing through.

“He had no business playing today,” Scheyer said. “He was determined. That’s one of the most special performances I’ve ever seen. He was incredible. His will, just even in the huddles, was what he was doing. He made some big-time plays too, but that’s a leader right there, and that’s a guy that came through for us when we needed him the most.”

Foster did not make as much of an impact in the Elite Eight vs. UConn. In 14 minutes, he did not manage to score but did snag a rebound and dish two assists. Thankfully, the story is not yet completely written as another year will take place.