Duke defensive back Moussa Kane has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Kane spent three seasons with the Blue Devils.

Kane made 10 appearances in the 2025 campaign. He recorded a career-high 17 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. In his three seasons with the Blue Devils, Kane played in 18 games. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Moussa Kane played high school football at Blair Academy (NY), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 986 overall player and No. 95 safety in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Kane is the ninth Duke player who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Duke finished this past season with a 9-5 overall record and a 6-2 mark in conference play.

Due to a wild season in the ACC, Duke earned a ticket to the ACC Championship, where they defeated Virginia. It was Duke’s first ACC title since 1989.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, they weren’t one of the five highest-ranked conference champions. Thus, they didn’t receive a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Nonetheless, Duke finished the season on a high note with a 42-39 triumph over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl. After the game, Duke head coach Manny Diaz praised his team, while setting expectations for the future.

“I think our players know that we could have done more than even what we did this year. We own the mistakes we made. We were grateful that we were to still play the ACC Championship and win it. We’re grateful that we’re able to come to the Sun Bowl and win that, but when we go back to Durham, we’re not gonna be sitting around saying, ‘Wow. We did it all right,’” Diaz said. “We know there’s more there to be had, and internally, our expectations are extraordinarily high.

“… We don’t want this to be the high water mark for the program. … We’re proud of those guys for how they found it to how they left it, but now the responsibility is to continue to advance and even dare to do bigger things.”

