The roster building continues for the Duke Blue Devils. Following a visit to Durham, Loyola Maryland transfer guard Jacob Theodosiou has announced his commitment to Duke. He becomes the third member of Jon Scheyer’s transfer portal class.

Theodosiou began his college career at Wyoming in 2023-24, but played in just 10 games before transferring to Loyola Maryland. During his two seasons with the Greyhounds, Theodosiou really found his role.

In two years combined at Loyola Maryland, Theodosiou averaged 13.1 points per game on 41.4% shooting. He also shot 31.4% from beyond the arc during his time with the Greyhounds, while also adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-4 guard adds depth to a Duke backcourt that is going to be regarded as the strongest in the country, and this addition only furthers that strength.

Theodosiou reportedly decided to enter his name into the transfer portal on April 7. His transfer recruitment has remained largely under-the-radar, as he has not posted to social media about any offers from schools or visits to any campuses. Now, though, he is locked in with the Blue Devils.

Theodosiou joins small but strong transfer portal class

Duke has not had to attack the transfer portal as much as other teams have had to due to multiple returning players. Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba and others all announced their returns to Duke for next season in April. That does not mean that Scheyer has been absent from portal work, though.

The Blue Devils kicked off their transfer portal class by adding Belmont‘s Drew Scharnowski. Not long after that, Duke landed Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, one of the biggest names in the transfer portal. Theodosiou makes it a transfer portal class of three, joining five incoming freshmen. It’s yet another star-studded class by Scheyer.