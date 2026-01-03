Duke has landed a commitment from Western Kentucky defensive back Dylan Flowers, On3 has learned. Flowers spent just one season with the Hilltoppers.

He initially enrolled at the College of the Canyons, where he recorded 42 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. That put him firmly on the FBS radar, and he capitalized with a move to Western Kentucky.

This year, while at Western Kentucky, Dylan Flowers logged 33 tackles and one tackle for a loss. He also notched a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and four passes defended.

Coming out of junior college, Dylan Flowers was given a three-star grade by On3. He was ranked as the No. 172 prospect in the nation, while he checked in as the No. 26 cornerback in the class and the No. 40 overall player from the state of California.

Dylan Flowers in, Henry Belin IV out

While Duke hasn’t seen a huge exodus of players leaving the program following an excellent season under coach Manny Diaz, a few players are headed out. Redshirt junior quarterback Henry Belin IV is one of them, planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

That’s why additions like Dylan Flowers are so important. In the new era of college football, you must be constantly backfilling the roster with talent.

As for Belin, he has spent four seasons at Duke, where he’s started two games. Across 13 career appearances, Belin IV has completed 56.1% of passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to Duke‘s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game against Arizona State, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that star quarterback Darian Mensah would be returning to the program for the 2026 season. The 2025 Second Team All-ACC selection is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, leaving Belin with a tough decision to make on his future.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.