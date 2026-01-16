Duke QB Darian Mensah addresses transfer portal decision in statement

Duke quarterback Darian Mensah plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On Friday, he released a statement addressing his decision.

“I’m forever grateful for Duke and the coaching staff. Thank you Duke family for everything,” Mensah wrote on X. “This wasn’t an easy decision, but after talking with my family, I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

Mensah’s decision is a change of course after, on Dec. 19, he announced he’d be returning to Duke next season. Mensah transferred to Duke ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending two years at Tulane.

In his lone campaign with the Blue Devils, Mensah completed 66.8% of his pass attempts for 3,973 total yards and 34 touchdowns, compared to six interceptions. Additionally, he recorded one rushing score.

For his efforts, he was named an All-ACC Second-Team selection. His individual statistics translated to win column as well. Duke posted a 9-4 overall record and won the ACC title for the first time since 1989.

Mensah was Tulane’s starter in the 2024 season under head coach Jon Sumrall. He was spectacular for the Green Wave, amassing 2,723 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, while only throwing six interceptions. He also rushed for 132 yards and a TD on 60 carries.

He led Tulane to an AAC Championship game appearance and a 9-4 record. Mensah will immediately become one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Per Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger, Darian Mensah was in the second year of his contract with Duke and earning $4 million annually. Dellenger reported that Duke’s deal prohibits another university from using Mensah’s NIL. Mensah must resolve this issue if he hopes to earn NIL money from another school.

“If a buyout is paid by Mensah’s new school – possibly the value of the contract ($4M) – it will be reduced from the revenue-share pool of his new school, according to House settlement rules,” Dellenger wrote on X.

Dellenger believes Miami is the most-likely transfer destination for Mensah. Miami starting quarterback Carson Beck has no eligibility remaining after this season.

