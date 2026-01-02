Duke redshirt junior quarterback Henry Belin IV plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The report came via ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Belin IV has spent four seasons at Duke, where he’s started two games. Across 13 career appearances, Belin IV has completed 56.1% of passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to Duke‘s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game against Arizona State, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that star quarterback Darian Mensah would be returning to the program for the 2026 season. The 2025 Second Team All-ACC selection is expected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, leaving Belin IV no other choice but to seek out another program.

Led by head coaches Mike Elko (who departed for Texas A&M) and Manny Diaz, it’s been a strong four-year stretch of success for the Duke football program. The Blue Devils have won at least eight games in four consecutive seasons (first time in program history) and won their first ACC Championship since 1989 this season.

“We don’t do easy at Duke,” Diaz said following the Blue Devils’ 42-39 win over the Sun Devils in the Sun Bowl. “We tend to play these types of games. Our guys talked about that yesterday. We went hard until the last play. We make it tough and exciting, but the mental toughness of this team is unmatched.”

Prior to enrolling at Duke, Belin IV was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 684 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 39-ranked QB in his class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of New York, hailing from Cardinal Hayes.

The Bronx native originally committed to Duke over programs such as Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers.

Duke’s Transfer Portal departures

Henry Belin IV is now the fifth Duke player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

