Duke SF Nikolas Khamenia plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Duke small forward Nikolas Khamenia plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reported. He spent one year with the program.

In 38 games as a freshman, Khamenia averaged 5.7 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game and one assist per game. Khamenia also shot 44.4% from the floor and 34% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Khamenia was a four-star recruit out of Studio City (Calif.) Harvard-Westlake, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 5 overall prospect in the state, the No. 4 small forward in the class and the No. 16 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

In addition to Khamenia, Duke guard Darren Harris also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. So the roster changes are coming for the Blue Devils.

Harris appeared in 36 games this past season, averaging 9.7 minutes. He scored 3.3 points per game during that time and put together his best game in February against Notre Dame. He scored 16 points as Duke blew out the Fighting Irish, 100-56, in South Bend.

As a freshman in 2024-25, Harris appeared in 21 games and averaged 2.0 points during that time. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris, a Hendron, Va., native, played high school basketball at Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 38 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.