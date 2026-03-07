ESPN’s Jay Williams says it’s ‘national title or bust’ for Duke as postseason approaches

Duke has looked every bit like the nation’s top team heading into March. According to ESPN analyst Jay Williams, that dominance has created sky-high expectations in Durham.

Speaking on SportsCenter on Saturday, the former Blue Devils star made it clear he believes the standard for Duke this season is simple. They must win the national championship.

“I frankly think they’ve already proven to me that they can be a national title contender,” Williams said. “So much of how you win a championship is sustaining and getting hot at the right time.”

For Williams, the key stretch of the season begins now. How Duke performs in their final regular season showdown and in the ACC Tournament will ultimately determine how prepared the team is when the NCAA Tournament begins.

“Down the stretch, the way you play at the end of the season, the way you play in the ACC Tournament, truly I think sets the standard for how you play in the NCAA Tournament,” he explained.

Because of Duke’s talent and résumé this season, Williams believes expectations should match that level of performance: “I think everything you see from Duke will let you know that anything less than a championship will be a failure for this team,” he elaborated.

Alas, Williams acknowledged that phrase can sound harsh, but he insists that championship-level programs must hold themselves to that standard: “I know when I say that people take that so harshly, ‘Anything less than a championship,’” Williams stated. “That’s the standard you want when you’re competing for a national championship.”

Additionally, he pointed out that Duke isn’t the only team facing that type of pressure this year: “That’s the same thing for Michigan. That’s the same thing for Arizona. That’s the same thing for Florida. That’s the same thing for UConn,” Williams said. “Anything less than that, you look at the season and say, ‘Damn, this one got away.’”

Regardless, Duke certainly looks the part of a title contender. On Monday, the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils cruised past NC State 93-64 behind another dominant performance from freshman star Cameron Boozer. The National Player of the Year frontrunner finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists while shooting 8-of-10 from the field.

Head coach Jon Scheyer believes his team has developed the right approach heading into the postseason: “This group, I think, continues to grow,” Scheyer said after the win. “Their approach to show up every game with a competitive spirit? I think that’s unique.”

Alas, Duke’s résumé backs up the hype. The Blue Devils have played 15 Quad 1 games this season and won 13 of them, trailing only Arizona for the most such victories in the country.

Even with the postseason looming, Duke still has one major test remaining before tournament play begins. A rivalry showdown against North Carolina in the regular-season finale.

All told, if Williams is correct, the true measuring stick for the Blue Devils won’t come until the final Monday night of the college basketball season. We’ll see if they can make good on their potential and get there.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.