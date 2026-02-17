During halftime of Duke‘s blowout win over Syracuse on Monday, ESPN mistakenly listed Duke as playing in the wrong city during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The latest projection has the Blue Devils as a No. 1 seed in Greenville, North Carolina.

The only issue? The east region opener will be played in Greenville, South Carolina. Awful Announcing caught the gaffe, which you can see below:

Greenville, North Carolina is the home of East Carolina University. Meanwhile, Greenville, South Carolina, is home to Furman University — the host of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament this season on March 19-21.

Regardless, it wouldn’t be a long trip for Duke and company regardless of the Carolina they were headed to. Though, they’re only 110 miles from Greenville in NC compared to over 240 for South Carolina’s Greenville.

If Duke holds its position as a projected No. 1 seed, then they will indeed be heading to Greenville, SC to play inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Many expect a deep run for the Blue Devils in this year’s tournament, and would be leaving the city with a Sweet 16 bid in hand if everything goes as planned.

So far this season, Jon Scheyer’s team has proven themselves as national championship contenders during the regular season. The Blue Devils are currently 24-2 after defeating Syracuse 101-64 in front of their home fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium, improving to 13-1 against the ACC in the process.

Superstar freshman Cam Boozer logged a double-double in the first-half in a game that the Blue Devils won by 37 points. He’d finish with 22 points and 12 rebounds in 25 minutes, shooting 80% (8-10) from the floor in the process. The Blue Devils shot 62% (38-61) from the floor and 60% (12-20) from deep as a team.

Duke can stake their claim as possibly the top No. 1 seed with a win over No. 1 Michigan on Saturday. The Wolverines are 24-1 and have won their last 10 games coming into the matchup. First, the Wolverines have a top 10 matchup vs. No. 7 Purdue on the road on Tuesday.