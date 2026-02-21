Heading into Saturday’s marquee matchup against Michigan, Duke has gotten a huge year from Cameron Boozer. The former top-rated recruit leads the Blue Devils in four major statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists and steals.

To TNT’s Jalen Rose, though, there doesn’t appear to be much depth on the Duke roster. That’s why he said the Blue Devils don’t seem to be getting the attention others think they should.

Boozer is averaging a double-double with 22.8 points and 10.0 rebounds to go with 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. But as Duke gets ready to go up against a Michigan team filled with different playmakers, Rose argued it’ll take more than just Boozer to take down the top team in the country.

“What’s going to be interesting for me, and I think while we’re not ‘talking about Duke’ as much as you feel like [we] should. Usually, a good Duke team has multiple big-time players. … Every time we talk about Duke, we’re only talking about one player,” Rose said Saturday on TNT. “That’s going to be their problem today vs. Michigan.”

Duke is also getting an impressive year out of Isaiah Evans, who ranks second on the team with 14.7 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Big man Patrick Ngongba is also a force on defense with 1.2 blocks per game to go with 10.6 points on offense, along with 6.2 rebounds on average.

On the Michigan side, five Wolverines players are averaging in double figures, led by Yaxel Lendeborg. He’s putting up 14.4 points per game along with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead UM. Morez Johnson is also averaging 13.5 points and 7.3 boards, and Aday Mara has 11.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Michigan enters Saturday’s game with a 25-1 record while Duke sits at 24-2 overall. They are also the respective top two seeds in the NCAA Tournament as of Saturday, according to the selection committee.

Michigan sits as the No. 1 overall team in the bracket, the committee announced Saturday afternoon, while Duke sits as the No. 2 overall seed. They both appear to be squarely on the 1-seed line as they get ready to square off in a high-stakes non-conference matchup on Saturday in Washington, D.C. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.