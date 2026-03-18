Looking at the present, Duke is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Jon Scheyer once again has the Blue Devils in contention to win a national championship after last year’s Final Four run. Plenty will pick them to cut down the nets in Indianapolis. Now, it’s about going out there and winning six games over three weekends.

But ESPN’s Jay Bilas recently zoomed out a bit to look at Scheyer’s tenure as Duke head coach. Bilas claims to be “awed” by Scheyer and the work he has done in Durham already. Especially after following somebody as legendary as Mike Krzyzewski.

“I’m not impressed by Jon Scheyer,” Bilas said. “I’m awed by him… For a guy that age to have this level of maturity. The one thing that stands out above all his abilities — Xs and Os, leadership, whatever — is he has always known exactly who he is. He’s going to coach to that. He’s not trying to be Coach K or emulate Coach K. Certainly, he’s taken principles and lessons from Coach K, we all have. But he’s not trying to be that. He’s doing things a lot differently than Coach K did.”

One of the areas Bilas believes Scheyer is different comes with the Duke offense. But once again, looking at the big picture, Bilas noted how there has been a different philosophy when it comes to hiring assistant coaches. Krzyzewski only wanted Duke guys on his bench and inside the program. Scheyer has gone down a different route, not being afraid to hire from outside the program.

All in all, the transition has gone incredibly well for the Blue Devils. Usually, a pre-determined hire and one of your own can go poorly. That has not been the case with Scheyer.

“They not only got the right guy but they got the right one out of their stable,” Bilas said. “Which, North Carolina did it with Roy Williams when they brought him back from Kansas. But that’s unusual, that’s not the norm.

“Just an incredible guy whose demeanor is fantastic with the officials, with the players. He always seems to hit the right note. He’s just a remarkable coach and a great coach.”

Scheyer is now hoping to add a national championship to his resume just three years into the job. Duke’s NCAA Tournament run gets started on Thursday afternoon, facing Siena in the first round.