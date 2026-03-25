Billy Donovan finds himself in the mix of another big-time college basketball coaching search. This time, North Carolina is thought to be linked with the Chicago Bulls headman. Donovan has been in the NBA since 2015, also working for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In an event where Donovan does leave for Chapel Hill, the Bulls would be looking for a new head coach of their own. Many believe Duke‘s Jon Scheyer might be a candidate to one day make a jump up.

Jon Rothstein spoke on the possibility Wednesday, shooting down the idea. He cited the Bulls not really being in a position to win at the moment. Quite different than what Scheyer has going on right now at Dule.

“Jon Scheyer has been rumored for the Bulls job,” Rothstein said. “But I don’t think, for what I’m hearing right now, Jon Scheyer would necessarily take the Bulls job… It sounds like the Bulls situation is not set up for winning right now. I would think if you have a job like Duke, you want to be in a situation where if you leave that, you want to have a situation where you can go to the NBA and win. It doesn’t feel like that’s in the cards right now for the Chicago Bulls.”

Scheyer got his coaching career underway in 2014 as an assistant for Coach K. His role grew four years later when the title of associate head coach was attached. Eventually, when Duke needed somebody to replace the program legend, Scheyer was there. Ever since then, it’s been nothing but a great deal of success for the Blue Devils.

Four years in charge have produced five different ACC Championships — two of which come in the regular season. Scheyer continues to lead Duke deep in the NCAA Tournament too, making an Elite Eight in 2024 and the Final Four last year. Another opportunity pops up beginning Friday, as Duke faces St. John’s in a Sweet Sixteen showdown. One of Michigan State and UConn will be waiting on the bracket’s other side. Many believe the Blue Devils could end up winning the national championship.

So, Scheyer is doing pretty well for himself at the college level, something Rothstein views as important. Of course, there is not even a guarantee the Bulls come calling for Scheyer. Maybe in a future world, Scheyer is going head-to-head against Donovan on Tobacco Road.