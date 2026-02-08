Jon Scheyer addresses foul disparity against North Carolina on road

In Duke‘s 71-68 loss to North Carolina on Saturday, the Tar Heels were only called for one foul in the second half. After the game, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer addressed the foul disparity in the second half of the game.

“I don’t know if I’ve been a part of the game where there’s a one foul in a half,” Scheyer said. “I thought we were attacking the paint. Clearly, our guys have to play stronger, play better through contact. That’s our first time our entire front line almost fouled out.

“… I thought we weathered that storm. But for me, I would have to go back and watch. I know what I’m seeing in person, but I have to go back and watch. And. that’s not the reason we lost. Let me be very clear, that is not the reason. It’s hard to win, though, if you’re not drawing fouls at all, or we’re fouling out. Again, not at all why we lost, but that’s something we have to do a better job with.”

In total, Duke was called for 15 fouls in the game, compared to UNC’s mere seven. Consequently, Duke shot six total free throws, while the Tar Heels shot 14.

For reference, Duke averages 23.9 free-throw attempts per game. While Blue Devils fans may be quick to blame the game’s officials for the loss, Jon Scheyer emphasized that there were other factors in Duke’s defeat.

The Blue Devils allowed UNC freshman Caleb Wilson to score 23 points on 8-12 shooting from the field. Additionally, Duke’s defense only squeezed seven turnovers out of the Tar Heels.

Though the loss is a setback for Duke, the Blue Devils are still in excellent position. Duke is tied with Clemson for the top spot in the ACC standings. Moreover, the Blue Devils will have a chance to avenge their loss against UNC when the two teams meet again in their regular-season finales.

“I thought our guys were incredibly ready to play throughout the entire game,” Scheyer said. “Really we were in control of the game. I think you look at this sequence, we’re up seven and we give up three consecutive 3’s. I think that’s a clear point you can look at, just our defense has to be better, and we have to be stronger with the ball. You know, we’ll learn from this. We’ll grow from this.”