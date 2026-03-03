On Monday, No. 1 Duke cruised to a 93-64 win over NC State. After the game, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer revealed his level of confidence in his team as they approach the postseason.

“We’ve scheduled where, as much as you can see, we’ve seen,” Scheyer said. “This group, I think, not necessarily that I haven’t learned anything new each game, but I think they continue to grow. From that perspective, I’m learning every game.

“… As a coach, you’re always thinking about what can go wrong and what if we’re not ready, and I’m never worried with you guys, right? I never do that. Just to me, their approach to show up as a young team every game with a competitive spirit, I just think is unique and high-level. That’s been the most impressive part to me.”

Scheyer ensured his team would be battle-tested ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils have played in 15 Quad 1 games this season and won 13 of them. Only Arizona has more Quad 1 victories this season.

Duke’s experience against difficult opponents has not only taught the team how to compete against elite talent, but also how to handle inferior foes. Neither of the Blue Devils’ two losses this season were against unranked teams. In fact, Duke regularly blows out unranked opponents.

The Blue Devils’ win over NC State on Monday was a prime example of its typical dominance. In the win, Duke shot 55% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

National Player of the Year front-runner Cameron Boozer was particularly excellent, recording 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while shooting 8-10 from the floor. Alas, Boozer was far from the Blue Devils’ only standout.

In just 22 minutes of action, Dame Sarr added 16 points and eight rebounds to the Blue Devils’ winning effort. Further, guard Isaiah Evans recorded 12 points, all of which came from 3-point range.

Even if Jon Scheyer and Co. fall in the ACC Tournament, they will have an excellent chance to be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. After falling in the Final Four last year, the Blue Devils are determined to bring home a national title this spring.

Of course, before Duke can look too far ahead, it must square off against North Carolina in its regular-season finale on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.