Jon Scheyer describes the emotions of having Coach K, Steve Wojciechowski watch him coach

There was no shortage of Duke legends inside Cameron Indoor Stadium for the Blue Devils’ dominant win over Syracuse on Monday. Not only did longtime head coach Mike Krzyewski attend, but so did former Duke star Steve Wojciechowski, more commonly known as Wojo.

To pile on, NBA rookies Cooper Flagg, Kon Kneuppel, Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach returned to Durham, North Carolina, for the game. After Duke’s victory, Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer opened up on how much it meant to have so many Duke legends in attendance.

“It was awesome having Wojo back. Obviously, having Coach K here for a lot of our games is a special thing,” Scheyer said. “Wojo, man, so many amazing memories with him – truly grateful for him. You think back to our national championship team with him. … The moments we’ve been through.

“It’s just meaningful for guys to come back. I mean, Wojo, he’s on his All-Star break too, you know, coaching in the NBA. He could’ve gone anywhere. And he decides to bring his sons to the Duke game. Like, how cool is that? Obviously, Kon [Knueppel] shows up today, you know, Cooper [Flagg], Khaman [Maluach], Tyrese [Proctor]. But that was a really special thing [to have Wojo back].”

Although Wojo built an incredible legacy as a Duke player, Scheyer remembers him more as his coach. Wojo was an assistant coach at Duke from 1999-2014, and coached Jon Scheyer from 2006-10. Wojo is currently an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz.

While Scheyer has seen much more of Flagg, Knueppel, Proctor and Maluach in recent years, he’s just as happy to have them in Cameron Indoor. Flagg and Knueppel are thriving in the NBA, and the two favorites to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Duke certainly put on an entertaining show for its beloved alumni. In the victory, the Blue Devils shot 62% from the field and 60% from 3-point range. Moreover, Duke recorded 21 assists compared to just four turnovers.

As usual, Duke freshman Cameron Boozer was phenomenal, tallying 22 points and 12 rebounds, while shooting 8-10 from the floor. Isaiah Evans had a stellar showing as well, notching 21 points on an efficient 8-13 shooting clip.

With only five regular-season games remaining, Scheyer will aim to continue to make his former players and coaches proud. On Saturday, the Blue Devils will square off against No. 1 Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.