Jon Scheyer emotional on Caleb Foster playing through injury: 'He had no business playing today'

On Friday, Duke guard Caleb Foster played for the first time since he suffered a fractured foot in the Blue Devils’ regular-season finale against North Carolina on March 7. Foster helped lead Duke to an 80-75 win over St. John’s to advance to the Elite Eight. After the game, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer was emotional when asked about Foster’s performance.

“He had no business playing today,” Scheyer said. “He was determined. That’s one of the most special performances I’ve ever seen. He was incredible. His will, just even in the huddles, was what he was doing. He made some big time plays too, but that’s a leader right there, and that’s a guy that came through for us when we needed him the most.”

In the hard-fought win, Foster recorded 11 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 5-8 from the field. He played 19 minutes.

"That was one of the most special performances I've ever seen."



An emotional Jon Scheyer reflects on Caleb Foster's comeback with @TracyWolfson. pic.twitter.com/BsVJdwDXuz — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 28, 2026

On Thursday, Scheyer had said Foster would be on a minutes restriction. The 38-year-old head coach didn’t clarify whether the team stayed within their intended minutes restriction for Caleb Foster.

Of course, he had other things on his mind. The game was a back-and-forth slugfest, and the Blue Devils’ relentless second-half efforts ultimately led them to a win. Duke out-rebounded St. John’s 40-27 in the win.

Now, the Blue Devils are heading to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive season. Scheyer couldn’t be prouder of his team’s resilience.

“We don’t do everything perfect, but, man, these guys got a special will,” Scheyer said. “They love each other, they’re connected, and they believe we’re supposed to win. Really, the second half, it wasn’t much about execution. It was more just about toughness and coming up with team plays. So we’re gonna need more of that on Sunday.”

On Sunday, Duke will face off against the winner between Michigan State and UConn. The Blue Devils are hungry to succeed after falling in the Final Four last season.