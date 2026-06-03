Jon Scheyer, Kon Knueppel mic'd up for Carolina Hurricanes' Stanley Cup Finals opener

It’s the time of the year when not many sports are active. So for the few that are, the spotlight turns on and shines quite brightly. Just ask Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer and former star player Kon Knueppel.

The two had a chance during their respective offseasons — Scheyer at Duke and Knueppel from the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets — to take in a little NHL hockey action. The Stanley Cup Finals got underway on Tuesday night with a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The game took place in Raleigh, with the Hurricanes holding home ice for the series opener. Close enough for both Jon Scheyer and Kon Knueppel to make it easily enough.

In fact, the two were mic’d up for the first period of action as they took in the action rink-side. They had great seats and they were treated to a thoroughly entertaining first period. Carolina scored twice, giving the home fans plenty to cheer about.

Check out some of what Scheyer and Knueppel had to say as they bantered about the game. And reacted.

Jon Scheyer and @Kon2Knueppel were LOVING the action in Game 1 of the #StanleyCup Final‼️🎙️



Game 2 between the @GoldenKnights and @Canes is TOMORROW at 8p ET on ABC, @Sportsnet, & @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/s4s9XhPbii — NHL (@NHL) June 3, 2026

Jon Scheyer, Kon Knueppel coming off successful seasons

Albeit in different fashions, both Jon Scheyer and Kon Knueppel are coming off highly successful basketball seasons. That’s sort of the norm at Duke, where the two linked up during the 2024-25 season en route to the Final Four.

Duke matched its 35-win total from the 2024-25 season this year. Powered by forward Cameron Boozer, the Blue Devils earned a No. 1 seed and reached the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight before suffering a stunning last-second loss to UConn.

Having concluded his fourth year as head coach, Jon Scheyer has reached the Elite Eight in each of the last three years, with that Final Four appearance two years ago. Can he finally break through and win it all?

Meanwhile, Kon Knueppel has been electric in his own right. He battled former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg for NBA Rookie of the Year honors this season in one of the closest battles in league history.

Ultimately, Flagg won the award. But Knueppel won the hearts of the fans in Charlotte, averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

The reaction to both at the Lenovo Center on Tuesday night was a little mixed, though. Scheyer got plenty of boos.