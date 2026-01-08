Louisville led Duke by as many as 12 points during Tuesday’s ACC matchup inside the KFC Yum! Center, including taking a nine-point lead into halftime. However, the Blue Devils would shoot 71% in the second half to outscore the Cardinals by 20 points in the second half en route to an 84-73 victory.

Leading that charge was Cam Boozer‘s 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes played. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer had some high praise for his superstar freshman after the comeback win.

“What he’s doing is unbelievable,” Scheyer said. “His control over the game. I thought it was his best defensive game. Offensively, his efficiency, his ability to make others better. In that first half, he settled us. If he didn’t do that, it could have gotten out of hand.”

Scheyer said he’s been fortunate to have been around at lot of special players at Duke. He sees some of those telltale qualities in Boozer.

“He lives it,” Scheyer said. “Over Christmas break, he wasn’t relaxing. He was working out. Training every day. He’s watching film. He’s consumed by it.

“I think that makes him incredibly prepared, and that makes him incredibly confident in these situations. And then, I think for him, he just understands what the game requires. … I think it’s those two things that really allow him to make such an impact. Just his love for the game, his preparation and then his ability to feel what’s required.”

That preparation over the holiday break has paid off. He’s scored 26 points against Georgia Tech on New Year’s Eve and his 27 against Louisville on Tuesday. In between those matchups was a 91-87 win over Florida State. His career high sits at 35, a mark Boozer reached twice in November.

He proved his ability to impact the game in many other ways in that game as well. Tuesday’s comeback saw him score 17 points but finish the game with nine assists and five rebounds.

On the year, Boozer is averaging a nation-leading 23.3 points per game, 9.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Like Cooper Flagg did one year before him for Duke, Boozer leads the Blue Devils in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game.

Duke will continue to lean on Boozer’s abilities when the Blue Devils take the floor vs. No. 24 SMU at home on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN.