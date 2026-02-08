Jon Scheyer provides thoughts on court-storming in college basketball

North Carolina defeated Duke in comeback fashion on Saturday afternoon. It didn’t take long for the fans to storm the court inside the Smith Center after a game-winning three from Seth Trimble, albeit prematurely at first.

After the game, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer sounded off on what his Blue Devils experienced during the court storm. He revealed that at least one of his coaches was punched in the face after the fans flooded the hardwood.

Despite this, Scheyer said that he’s “fine” with court-storming in college basketball. However, when it presents a danger to his players and staff, it crosses a line.

“Just shouldn’t have people getting punched in the face,” Scheyer said. “Shouldn’t put our players in position where they’re face-to-face with people who can do anything at that time. It just takes one reaction. Even today, I had to push people away just to try to protect our players.

“They won, they should celebrate. They want to court storm, court storm. But just let’s get our guys off safely, that’s it. That’s where I’m at with that.”

Scheyer said it was hard for him to talk about the game when he was focused on the safety of his program. That was his top priority immediately after the loss.

Court-storming has been a controversial topic in college basketball for years now. This isn’t the first time that the Blue Devils have been at the forefront of the conversation, either.

Two seasons ago, Wake Forest stormed the court after upsetting Duke. This resulted in Kyle Filipowski becoming shaken up after colliding with a fan which resulted in his leg being wrapped up after the game. At the time, Scheyer asked when court storming would be banned, despite proclaiming his support of the act.

As for the game, the Blue Devils led for 39 minutes and 59 seconds of the ball game. Trimple’s game-winning shot with 0.4 remaining was the first time the Tar Heels led Duke at any point. They led by as many as 13 points during the matchup.

Despite the loss, Cam Boozer scored 24 points and 11 rebounds in 38 minutes on the court. Dame Sarr and Isaiah Evans combined for 24 points, which rounded out the double-figure scoring efforts for the Blue Devils.

Duke will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night when they travel to Pitt. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET live on ESPN.