Jon Scheyer reveals level of concern for Duke in Round of 32 after avoiding upset vs. Siena

Duke trailed by as many as 13 points during the Blue Devils’ NCAA Tournament opener against Siena on Thursday. Despite squeezing past the Saints 71-65, it took a 39-22 run in the second half to come out on top.

Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils even made the wrong side of history after becoming the first No. 1 seed to trail a No. 16-seed by 10 points or more at halftime. Despite this, the Duke head coach chalks Siena’s run to the magic of March Madness rather than having lost confident in his team’s abilities.

“It’s not concerning from the standpoint that, unfortunately, this is the nature of the tournament,” Scheyer said. “Look, I wish it could just be smooth sailing. These guys, even though we have returners from last year’s team, we’re all in different spots.

“You can face a team like Siena. They’re incredibly ready to play. We made some mistakes early that they made us pay for. All of a sudden, you want to win very badly. So you can start making plays to try to get back in the game that are probably uncharacteristic of who we’ve been.”

Duke’s Maliq Brown said at halftime that his squad thought Thursday’s NCAA Tournament opener would be a “cakewalk.” When that didn’t happen right away, his team banded together to outscore Siena by 17 points to walk away with a six-point lead.

In the end, it was Duke’s defense which prevailed after holding the Saints to 2-12 shooting to end the game. He compared it to their 91-87 ACC-opening win over Florida State on Jan. 3 — a game which Duke trailed for most of the game.

“These guys, the character they showed — look, we just dealt with a very similar thing,” Scheyer said. “Two different teams, different situations. Florida State really is very similar in terms of we couldn’t get stops in the first half. That game we couldn’t get stops in the second half either. But the toughness down the stretch, I just think that’s what this tournament is all about.”

As they say this time of year, survive and advance. Duke did just that, and will face No. 9 seed TCU on Saturday for a spot in the Sweet 16.