Joseph Savarino, grandson of Mike Krzyzewski, charged with DWI after allegedly killing 15-year-old boy

Former Duke head men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski‘s 26-year-old grandson, Joseph Savarino, has been charged with driving while impaired, per WRAL News. Savarino allegedly hit a 15-year-old bicyclist over the weekend. The boy died following the collision.

The collision reportedly occurred around 9 p.m. ET Saturday. According to public records, Savarino recorded a 0.11 blood alcohol content when tested with a breathalyzer at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

Additionally, Savarino allegedly confessing to drinking earlier that night. At the time of WRAL News‘ report, Savarino was being held at the Durham County Detention Center with a $100,000 bail.

Once news surfaced of the horrific incident, Allison O’Shea came forward to reveal it was her son, Jack, who lost his life. She reflected on Jack’s untimely death in a post on Facebook.

“It is with unfathomable sadness that [my husband] and I share that our perfect, smart, athletic, fearless and handsome baby boy, Jack, passed away yesterday, April 18th, at just 15 years old,” Allison O’Shea wrote. “We are finding comfort in what was his last perfect day. He woke up and asked to go to confession at Immaculate Conception Church. He then played two baseball games with his high school team, where he did what he always did — showed up fully and excelled at first base.

“Later, he went on his usual afternoon bike ride with friends. As he was coming back into our neighborhood, he was involved in an accident and was hit by a car. Jesus took him immediately. We will never understand why his time here was so short or why he was needed so soon, but we have to hold onto our faith that he is now our angel. We are better people because of him, and we will carry him with us always.”

Allison O’Shea received an outpouring of support from those within the community. As of this report, O’Shea’s post has garnered over 300 comments of support.

Savarino is the son of Krzyzewski’s daughter, Debbie. Joseph Savarino’s brother, Michael, played under Krzyzewski at Duke from 2020-22 and made 13 career appearances. Michael was charged with DWI in 2022 and sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Joseph Savarino’s grandfather, Mike Krzyzewski, has not publicly commented on the arrest. O’Shea announced she will be releasing information regarding Jack’s funeral in the coming days.