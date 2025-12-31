Kobe Smith injury update: Duke DE carted off field after suffering gruesome injury in Sun Bowl

Duke defensive end Kobe Smith was carted off the field after what looked like a gruesome injury on Wednesday. The Blue Devils led Arizona State in the Sun Bowl 14-7 at the time of the injury, but gave up a tying touchdown pass to Sun Devils QB Jeff Sims.

Coming into the game, Smith had 10 total tackles and one forced fumble. He played in just four games last year as a freshman, preserving a year of eligibility.

His status is up in the air as far as the exact injury and recovery time. For Duke, without Smith, they’ll have to hunker down and defend the Arizona State attack.

Prayers up for Duke DE Kobe Smith. He was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast pic.twitter.com/wmUFmbsTF7 — 🜲 🜲 🜲 (@fsh733) December 31, 2025

Kobe Smith carted off in Duke’s bowl game

As a member of the Class of 2024, Smith was a three-star recruit out of Chattanooga (Tenn.) Red Bank, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 23 overall prospect in the state, the No. 66 EDGE in the class and the No. 774 overall prospect in the class.

Losing Smith for the game and the foreseeable future is a blow to Duke. But the Blue Devils got good news earlier this month when QB Darian Mensah announced he’d return for the 2026 season.

Mensah, who transferred to the program from Tulane prior to the 2025 season, was remarkable for head coach Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils in his first season in Durham. Mensah’s 3,646 passing yards ranked fourth most in the country, while his 30 passing touchdowns ranked fifth most in the country.

With the San Luis Obispo, CA native leading the charge, Duke defeated No. 17 Virginia in the ACC Championship Game to win its first conference title since 1989. In the 27-20 OT victory, Mensah passed for 196 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Because of its 8-5 record, however, Sun Belt Champion James Madison was selected over the Blue Devils for the College Football Playoff.