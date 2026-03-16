Mike Krzyzewski bullish on Duke’s title hopes: ‘Hell of a chance’

Mike Krzyzewski believes his beloved Duke Blue Devils have a real shot to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the legendary former coach didn’t hold back when discussing the team’s postseason outlook.

“Duke’s got a hell of a chance, for Christ’s sake,” Krzyzewski said. “Especially if we get our two injured guys back.”

It’s easy to see why, as Duke enters March Madness with strong momentum after winning the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament and finishing the regular season with a 32–2 record. But the team’s championship hopes could hinge on the health of a couple key players, including center Patrick Ngongba.

Ngongba missed both the regular-season finale and the ACC Tournament due to foot soreness, though Duke head coach Jon Scheyer remains optimistic about his potential return. Speaking with The Field of 68, Scheyer said Ngongba’s recovery has been encouraging, though the program is proceeding carefully.

“But he’s doing well,” Scheyer said. “The thing with this, you can’t say on Sunday that he’s ready to go on Friday because we’re being cautious with his rest.”

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man has been a major contributor this season, averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while anchoring Duke’s interior defense. Ngongba also averages 1.1 blocks per contest and has emerged as one of the team’s most impactful players.

Scheyer emphasized that Duke’s medical staff will continue evaluating Ngongba over the next several days before determining his availability: “We’ll make the decision as we get a few days from now,” Scheyer added. “Not going to risk anything of wanting setbacks either.”

Even without Ngongba, Duke has continued to win. The Blue Devils closed the regular season with a convincing victory over rival North Carolina before navigating tight ACC Tournament matchups against the Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Cavaliers.

Still, Scheyer made it clear that Ngongba’s presence significantly raises Duke’s ceiling: “Pat for us means so much,” Scheyer said. “When you think about winning, he’s been one of the 10 most impactful players in the country to me.”

All told, Duke will open NCAA Tournament play against Siena Saints men’s basketball on Thursday at 2:50 p.m. ET on CBS. If the Blue Devils can get healthy at the right time, Krzyzewski believes they’ll be a serious threat to cut down the nets.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.