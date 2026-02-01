As usual, Duke freshman Cameron Boozer was spectacular in the Blue Devils’ 72-58 win over Virginia Tech on Friday. After the game, Hokies head coach Mike Young raved about Duke’s first-year star.

“The best thing I can say about that kid is he plays the right way. He plays the game the right way,” Young said. “He is a master of the obvious. He is an elite basketball player, but by gosh, if he sees a double team, he’s going to make the right pass. He does an exceptional job of recognizing double teams, catches the ball off the block a lot.

“Turns and faces or looks over that top shoulder to see how he’s going to be defended and right down the chute he comes or back to the other side. So, yes, he is an elite passer and he throws lasers. Those aren’t lollipops he’s putting back there. They’re on a frozen rope to the other side. I think that’s as complimentary as one can be about a really, really special player. The kid plays the game the right way.”

Virginia Tech didn’t have an answer for Boozer on Saturday. In the win, Boozer tallied a game-high 24 points, while shooting 9-12 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc. Additionally, Boozer recorded eight rebounds and five assists in the win.

The stunning performance was nothing new for Boozer, who is leading the Blue Devils in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game this season. Boozer’s outstanding debut campaign hasn’t gone unnoticed.

In ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft, analyst Jeremy Woo projected Cameron Boozer to be the No. 3 overall pick. Boozer could be the top pick many other years, but the 2026 draft class is loaded with talent.

“Boozer continues to do what he does best, driving Duke’s wins while leading a team largely composed of underclassmen,” Woo wrote. “His all-around production, unflappable competitive nature and feel for team basketball make him a malleable offensive player who will immediately boost whatever team he joins.

“While there is some negative aesthetic bias among evaluators regarding his lack of vertical explosiveness, those concerns appear more pertinent on the defensive end … Boozer is a strong team defender, but limited as a rim protector, which his next team will have to account for. Where Boozer ultimately falls among the top three picks will likely depend on fit.”