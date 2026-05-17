NBA.com highlights top 10 player performances at 2026 NBA Draft Combine

The 2026 NBA Draft Combine has come and gone, with 73 players getting a chance to showcase their skills and athleticism in front of the scouts. But which players came away from the event as the biggest winners?

That’s a question that NBA.com attempted to answer. The outlet put out a list of the top 10 performers from the combine on Saturday evening.

On3 stops to take a look at those 10 players, providing some highlights from the Combine and some commentary on each. Let’s dive into NBA.com’s top 2026 NBA Draft Combine performers below.

The Baylor product put on a show in his first scrimmage, scoring a game-high 30 points, the highest-scoring output of the opening round of scrimmages. He connected on six 3-pointers, lighting it up from outside. He also blocked a pair of shots and snagged seven boards. Productive.

Carr is coming off a breakout campaign at Baylor after a very quiet first two years at Tennessee. He averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks per game for the Bears.

The Michigan star was impressive physically at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. He checked in at 6 foot 9, while notching a 7-foot-3.5 wingspan. He also had a 39-inch vertical jump, a number that shows off his ability to be a force in the paint.

Johnson was terrific in helping lead Michigan to a national title. He logged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while soaking up about 25 minutes per contest. He has the frame and the ability to be a productive big at the next level.

The Louisville guard entered the 2026 NBA Draft Combine with perhaps as many questions as any other player. Given his absence for a large chunk of his freshman season due to injuries, there are questions about his durability at the next level.

But Brown felt good about what he showed at the combine. He impressed in shooting drills at the event, something that will help ease some overall concerns about his fit at the next level. His explosiveness was also on full display, according to NBA.com.

One of the most high-profile players in the nation given his stature as the son of Carlos Boozer and a star at Duke, Cameron Boozer didn’t necessarily have a ton to prove coming into the combine. But he did so anyway, showing off a solid frame and some real quickness in speed and agility drills.

His ability to play both inside and out will make him one of the top picks in the draft. Boozer’s shooting in the combine was also excellent, something that could boost him at the top of the draft.

Miller was the top scorer on the afternoon in the first scrimmage at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, notching 20 points in a game-high 22:25 worth of action. He also rounded out his performance with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

A former Florida State and Florida Atlantic player, Miller had a breakout season with Cincinnati. He logged 13.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, averaging a double-double. He also turned in 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Though Stirtz doesn’t have great size at just 6-foot-2.5 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, he made up for it with a strong shooting showing at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. Per NBA.com, he was the best guard during the shooting drills on Day 1 of testing. He impressed with his numbers there.

That after a season at Iowa in which he was a team leader and a lights-out sharpshooter. He finished averaging 18.3 points and 3.5 assists per game, leading his team deep into the NCAA Tournament.

The NC State product had an efficient afternoon from the floor in the first scrimmage, matching Emanuel Sharp with a game-high three 3-pointers. He shot above 50% from the floor in the contest and also chipped in a few rebounds to help his team out. He played slightly fewer than 20 minutes.

Able, who entered the draft and the transfer portal following his freshman season with the Wolfpack, is coming off a solid year. He did not start but was efficient off the bench, logging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He committed to North Carolina out of the transfer portal but also entered the 2026 NBA Draft.

The second Michigan man to impress NBA.com with his performance at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, Mara might have cemented himself as one of the top versatile bigs in the draft. He measured in at 7-foot-3, along with a 7-foot-6 wingspan.

He moved impressively for his size and showed good shooting touch out to the perimeter, something that will be an extra chip in his pocket come draft time. NBA.com notes that he “could be the first center off the board.”

NBA.com notes that every year a mid-major prospect seems to elevate his status in the pre-draft process, and this year Graves seems to be the guy. He checked in at 6-foot-9 and showed good ability during shooting drills.

Graves played only one season at Santa Clara but managed to make a pretty impressive impact. he finished averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in only 22 minutes per game. He has a lot of potential upside.

The UConn star showed what he could do in a strong run through the NCAA Tournament. And he picked up where he left off at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine. Reed stuffed the stat sheet in the first scrimmage, logging nine points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. He did, however, have five fouls… something he may have to work on at the next level.

Reed spent the first two years of his career at Michigan, where he had a varying impact. Then he transferred to UConn. He became a full-time starter in his second season with both programs, and in 2025-26 he averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.