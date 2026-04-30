NFL.com names 16 Day 3 NFL Draft picks who could vie for starting roles in 2026

Much of the attention when it comes to the NFL Draft is focused on players selected in the first few rounds, and rightfully so. The most money gets invested into those players and they’re the most likely to make a major impact right away.

But that doesn’t mean players taken in the later rounds of the draft, on Day 3, are incapable of contributing quickly. Per NFL.com, 18 of 155 rookies drafted on Day 3 last year started eight or more games.

To that end, NFL.com put out a list of the 16 rookies it views as most likely to compete for starting snaps from Day 3 of this year’s NFL Draft. Let’s break down the list below.

1. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee – Las Vegas Raiders

Drafted: Round 4, No. 101 overall

McCoy slipped in the draft over concerns about his knee, in all probability. It sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025 season, meaning teams were working back to 2024 to get their tape on him.

Still, that tape was mostly excellent. He was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist for a reason. McCoy tallied 44 tackles, 0.5 tackles for a loss, four interceptions and 13 passes defended in the 2024 season for the Vols.

2. TE Joe Royer, Cincinnati – Cleveland Browns

Drafted: Round 5, No. 170 overall

With David Njoku gone, there’s room to contribute in two- and three-tight end sets if Royer can make the roster. Of course, that’ll be up to him, but NFL.com certainly likes his potential to do so by putting him on this post-NFL Draft list.

Royer started every game he played in for his last two years with the Bearcats. He caught 83 total passes for 961 yards and seven touchdowns during his time at Cincinnati.

3. LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan – Detroit Lions

Drafted: Round 4, No. 118 overall

The Lions recently declined Jack Campbell‘s fifth-year option, so there’s a little less certainty about the position going forward for the franchise. Or opportunity, depending on who you are. Enter Rolder.

The former Michigan man had a breakout season in 2025 after fairly meager contributions in his first three years. He finished 2025 with 73 tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, a fumble recovery, an interception and three passes defended.

4. S Genesis Smith, Arizona – Los Angeles Chargers

Drafted: Round 4, No. 131 overall

NFL.com was very high on Smith’s selection so late in the NFL Draft, as it thought he would be taken much sooner. That spells opportunity for the newcomer, perhaps even a chance at breaking in as a starter.

Smith was a third-team All-Big 12 selection last fall. He earned that nod by posting a career-high 77 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and nine passes defended.

5. TE Matthew Hibner, SMU – Baltimore Ravens

Drafted: Round 4, No. 133 overall

Veteran Mark Andrews is back, but two others from the Ravens roster departed via free agency. The door is, as NFL.com puts it, “wide open” for Hibner to make a major contribution.

Hibner actually began his career at Michigan but left the program after recording only two catches. He resurfaced at SMU, where he caught 55 passes for 804 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons.

6. RB Jonah Coleman, Washington – Denver Broncos

Drafted: Round 4, No. 108 overall

Denver could use a workhorse back given JK Dobbins‘ penchant for missing games and RJ Harvey‘s usage as more of a change-of-pace option. Coleman can certainly be that guy.

The talented back began his career at Arizona before he transferred to Washington to follow coach Jedd Fisch. He had one of the most productive careers of any back in this year’s NFL Draft, rushing for 3,054 yards and 34 touchdowns and adding 838 yards receiving and three more scores.

7. LB Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma – Atlanta Falcons

Drafted: Round 4, No. 134 overall

As NFL.com notes, Atlanta lost its leading tackler in free agency, so there’s a big hole to fill. As other players slide into roles, Daniels can at the very least slot in for some snaps somewhere with an impressive camp.

Daniels played the first four years of his college career at Oklahoma State, then did the improbable and transferred to Oklahoma. He finished his career with 293 tackles, 33.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, five interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Productive.

8. WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut – Buffalo Bills

Drafted: Round 4, No. 125 overall

Buffalo went into the NFL Draft looking to potentially add a weapon for Josh Allen and they certainly got one in Bell. Bell has the versatility to play multiple spots and should be a good quick fit on the roster.

The former Wisconsin player transferred to UConn for his final two years in college. He was a breakout star there, recording 101 catches for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final season.

9. OG Beau Stephens, Iowa – Seattle Seahawks

Drafted: Round 5, No. 148 overall

How much did Seattle like the potential for Stephens on their offensive line? The franchise sent a fourth-round 2027 NFL Draft pick to Cleveland for the right to snag him.

The AP All-American was a two-year starter for the Hawkeyes, who are known to produce some mean linemen. He made 34 career starts while in college.

10. CB Chandler Rivers, Duke – Baltimore Ravens

Drafted: Round 5, No. 162 overall

Baltimore appears on this list again, a good indicator that at least NFL.com likes the depth of their 2026 NFL Draft. There are some starting-caliber players that might have been uncovered in the later rounds.

A decorated player from Duke, Rivers spent his college career entirely with the Blue Devils. In four years, he logged 223 tackles, 16.0 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a blocked kick, seven interceptions and 36 passes defended.

11. WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma – Indianapolis Colts

Drafted: Round 7, No. 254 overall

The Colts still have some quarterback question marks, but one way to ease those concerns is to have great skill position talent. Burks certainly fits the bill, even for a seventh-rounder in the NFL Draft.

Burks began his career at Purdue, where he had a breakout season in his third year with the program. Then he transferred to Oklahoma. It took him a little while to get it going, but he eventually tallied 57 catches for 620 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.

12. S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech – Philadelphia Eagles

Drafted: Round 7, No. 244 overall

The depth chart at safety in Philadelphia isn’t exactly daunting, so Wisniewski will get his opportunities to make the roster and show out. Should he do so, he’ll have a chance to carve out a real role.

Texas Tech boasted an excellent defense in 2025 and, while other stole most of the spotlight, Wisniewski was quietly very good. In 2025, he logged 73 tackles, 6.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.

13. C Pat Coogan, Indiana – Tennessee Titans

Drafted: Round 6, No. 194 overall

The Titans appear on this list for the first time with arguably their steal of the draft, a sixth-round pick in Coogan. Tennessee has brought in center help already this offseason, but Coogan will get his shot to prove he can be better.

A major part of Indiana’s championship last fall, Coogan has plenty of experience. He appeared in 46 games with 42 starts while in college.

14. C Sam Hecht, Kansas State – Carolina Panthers

Drafted: Round 5, No. 144 overall

The Panthers made a couple moves to help quarterback Bryce Young, including taking a first-round tackle and then later a wide receiver. But it’s Hecht who might have a chance to start as a rookie at center.

Hecht was an All-Big 12 first-team selection this fall by the league’s coaches. He saw action in 42 games during his career and started as the team’s center in the last 25 games he appeared in.

15. S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina – Buffalo Bills

Drafted: Round 5, No. 167 overall

The Bills, appearing on this list again, signed veteran former Super Bowl winner Chauncey Gardner-Johnson this offseason. So there’s some stiff competition at the position for Kilgore going into camp.

Still, the South Carolina star was a second-team Coaches All-SEC selection in 2025. In three years he posted some gaudy stats, racking up 178 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, 21 pass breakups and 29 passes defended.

16. DT Bobby Jamison-Travis, Auburn – New York Giants

Drafted: Round 6, No. 186 overall

The final selection from NFL.com from Day 3 of the NFL Draft is Jamison-Travis out of Auburn. Following the Dexter Lawrence trade, New York has work to do to shore up the interior of its defensive line. A quality camp and Jamison-Travis could earn his spot.

A former JUCO product, Jamison-Travis arrived at Auburn in 2023. But he really made an impact in his final season, when he notched 36 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and two passes defended.