Patrick Ngongba remains sidelined at the moment. The Duke star’s status for the NCAA Tournament is still very much up in the air.

According to a video shared to social media by Connor O’Neill of Devils Illustrated, Ngongba was seen entering team practice on a scooter, the latest sign that the Duke big man has yet to return to on-court activity. It’s a concerning visual for the Blue Devils as March Madness tips off, especially given his importance to the rotation.

Wait for it …



But still Knee Rover entry for Patrick Ngongba II. pic.twitter.com/ptnsdhBN0S — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) March 18, 2026

Moreover, Ngongba has been out since the regular season finale with foot soreness, also missing the ACC Tournament as Duke captured the conference title. While the Blue Devils have continued to win, including victories over North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia, his absence has been noticeable, particularly in close games where interior presence becomes critical.

Head coach Jon Scheyer has remained cautiously optimistic but noncommittal about a potential return. Speaking recently, Scheyer emphasized that Ngongba is progressing but has not yet resumed any on-court work, making it difficult to project his availability for Duke’s first-round matchup.

“But he’s doing well,” Scheyer said. “You can’t say on Sunday that he’s ready to go on Friday because we’re being cautious with his rest. … He’s not doing anything on the court yet.”

That timeline puts Duke in a tricky spot. With the NCAA Tournament’s one-and-done format, there’s little margin for risk, but also little room to wait. Ngongba is averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, serving as both the team’s second-leading rebounder and a key defensive anchor in the paint.

Scheyer made it clear just how valuable the 6-foot-11 center is to Duke’s ceiling: “Yeah, obviously Pat for us means so much, right?” Scheyer added. “I mean he’s, to me, when you think about winning he’s been one of the 10 most impactful players in the country to me if you look analytically where he is, his rim protection he provides for our team, his passing, his scoring.

“I mean, look, it’s him and Caleb (Foster), that’s two of our top four scorers, although I think we’ve shown in the last couple days we can provide for the scoring in other ways as well.”

For now, Duke appears prepared to move forward without him, at least early in the tournament. The Blue Devils open against Siena on Thursday, but all eyes will remain on Ngongba’s recovery in the days ahead.

If he can return, Duke’s national title chances get a major boost. If not, the Blue Devils may have to survive March the hard way, where nothing is guaranteed.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.