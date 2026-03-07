After appearing on the availability report as a game-time decision Saturday, Patrick Ngongba did not start Saturday’s rivalry game between Duke and North Carolina. ESPN’s Kris Budden reported the Blue Devils weren’t ruling the forward out for the matchup, but he did not go through the layup line during warmups.

Ngongba played in Duke’s last game against NC State, a 93-64 victory, but his status came into question this week after he appeared on the ACC availability report. He was initially questionable, but changed to game-time decision ahead of tip-off of Saturday’s Tobacco Road rivalry game.

Through the first media timeout, Ngongba remained on the bench in his warm-ups. It remained unclear whether he would be able to get in the game for Duke.

“Ngongba’s been dealing with a right foot injury,” Budden reported during the first quarter. “He was on the availability report as a game-time decision. I’ve been told they won’t rule him out, necessarily. He was in early pregame warm-ups, but he not in the layup line.”

Ngongba is an important part of Duke’s defense this season, leading the team with 1.1 blocks per game. He also ranks third on the roster with 10.7 points to go with 6.0 rebounds while shooting 60.2% from the field.

Maliq Brown got the start Saturday in Patrick Ngongba’s place as Duke looks to get revenge on North Carolina. The Tar Heels rallied to get a thrilling victory in their previous matchup at the Dean Dome, capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Seth Trimble to pull it off. Saturday’s game marked the second game of the year as both teams wrapped up the regular season.

However, North Carolina also got some rough injury news on Friday. Star freshman Caleb Wilson broke his thumb on a dunk during practice this week and underwent season-ending surgery as a result. He was previously working his way back from an injury to his other hand, setting Saturday’s rivalry affair as a target date for his return. UNC coach Hubert Davis also didn’t rule him out before the season-ending injury.

Duke entered Saturday’s game with the ACC regular-season title already secured with the conference tournament coming up next week. The Blue Devils also had a chance to further bolster their resume as one of a few teams in prime position for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.