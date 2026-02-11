Standout Duke center Patrick Ngongba did not play in the team’s 70-54 win on the road against Pittsburgh on Tuesday night with what head coach Jon Scheyer later described as a wrist injury. While Ngongba did not appear to be overly injured in the Blue Devils’ previous game against North Carolina, there was obviously an injury very concerning that he played through.

Not only was the injury serious enough to hold Ngongba out for the Pitt game, but he could now miss Duke’s Saturday matchup against Clemson at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Scheyer elaborated more after the win.

“I wish I knew (if he was able to play against Clemson),” Scheyer said. “You know, he’s — he got hurt in the Carolina game, he fell on his wrist. Very — we were holding out hope, you know, can he play today? I think that was incredibly unrealistic. He wasn’t close to being ready. Pat’s really tough. Pat’s dealt with a lot of different, like, just — not major things this year, but just, you know, where he gets — he got hit on his other hand and he’s had stuff that, I mean, for him to be out, I mean, it’s something. And we have to see how he does the next couple days, to see if there’s even a chance, and go from there. But it’s hard to say.”

Prior to the game, Scheyer confirmed that there was no break in Ngongba’s wrist and everything was “intact” for the Duke star, according to Duke reporter Anna Snyder. However, if he is forced to miss another game, it would be a significant blow to the Blue Devils.

Ngongba has been one of the most impactful players on the team this year, as he is one of three players averaging double figures in scoring. Ngongba is currently putting up 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, as well as 1.3 blocks per game. He has been a crucial part of Duke’s down-low play alongside Cam Boozer.

Clemson game, Ngongba status crucial for ACC race

Not only is the Clemson game big for Duke’s season, but it will have a ripple effect on how the ACC picture shakes out. After losing to in-state rival North Carolina, Duke currently sits at 22-2 overall and 11-1 in ACC play. However, just half a game behind the Blue Devils in the ACC race is — you guessed it — Clemson.

The Tigers are set to face Virginia Tech at home on Wednesday night before traveling to Durham on Saturday. The game between the Tigers and Blue Devils is slated for a noon ET tip on Saturday on ESPN.