Ranier Rackley leaving Rolesville (NC) for football staff position at Duke

One of the best high school football teams in the state of North Carolina will have a coaching change as spring ball is right around the corner.

According to an announcement by Rolesville (NC) head football coach Ranier Rackley via his personal Instagram page, the Rams’ lead man is leaving his position to become the Director of Player Development at Duke. During Rackley’s three seasons at the helm of the program, Rolesville went 25-8 under his watch. Here is Rackley’s message he posted regarding his resignation and heading to Duke:

“This journey has been nothing short of God-ordained.

Every lesson, every win, every setback-was preparation. I did my best to POUR into everyone I came in contact with, built relationships that will last a lifetime, and helped establish a standard that will continue long after me.

To my admin, colleagues, coaches, parents, students and players THANK YOU But this isn’t a goodbye.

This is growth. Our paths will cross again, and I’m forever in your corner.

I walk into this next season with faith, purpose, and conviction. Knowing that what God has for me is greater than anything behind me.

“The Lord said Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your footstool!” — Psalm 110:1

No weapon formed, no doubt spoken, no obstacle placed could stop what was already written.

God did it. And He’s not finished.

Grateful. Humbled. Elevated.

After 7 incredible years at Rolesville High School, I’m stepping into a new chapter as The Director of Player Development at Duke University.

Rolesville will be in good hands

Love, Coach Rack & keep fighting!“

Rolesville ended the last season with a 9-4 record and as the state’s No. 16th ranked team, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Rolesville High School

Rolesville High School, located in Rolesville, NC, is part of the Wake County Public School System. Known for its vibrant Rams community, RHS provides students with strong academic programs, extensive extracurricular activities, and competitive athletics. The school prioritizes inclusivity, student engagement, and excellence, preparing students for success in college and careers while fostering a sense of pride and spirit in its community.

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school football excitement across the state.