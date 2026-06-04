Report: Dallas Mavericks expected to pursue conversations with Jon Scheyer, Dusty May

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to pursue conversations with Duke‘s Jon Scheyer and Michigan‘s Dusty May for its head coaching vacancy, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday.

Dallas parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd, who led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024, following the 2026 season. The Mavericks are seeking a new coach for its talented core, consisting of reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg, future Hall of Famer Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford.

“It remains to be seen whether Duke‘s Jon Scheyer or Michigan‘s Dusty May reach full-fledged candidate status with Dallas since both are so entrenched with their universities, but league sources tell The Stein Line that there has been exploratory conversation with both college titans to try to determine if there is any interest. May, of course, just won a national championship with the Wolverines, while Scheyer coached Flagg as a Blue Devils freshman in 2024-25.”

The Mavericks are expected to pursue conversations with Jon Scheyer and Dusty May, per @TheSteinLine & @JakeLFischer



“It remains to be seen whether Duke's Jon Scheyer or Michigan's Dusty May reach full-fledged candidate status with Dallas since both are so entrenched with their… pic.twitter.com/lXRxoy1Q7z — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2026

Scheyer, May, and Florida‘s Todd Golden have all been rumored to be receiving interest from NBA organizations this offseason. Scheyer was previously linked to the Dallas opening two weeks ago by Cluch Points’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, meaning there could truly be some smoke to the rumors.

Jon Scheyer, Dusty May have been linked to many college, NBA openings

It makes all the sense in the world for Dallas to go all in on making a splash by bringing in Jon Scheyer. Scheyer coached Dereck Lively II in his first season in succession of the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, and coached Cooper Flagg in his third season. Scheyer has led the Blue Devils to immense success in his four years at the helm, and those players were positioned for immense success under his guidance.

In four seasons under Scheyer, Duke has compiled a 124-25 record with two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four appearance. In just two seasons, however, Michigan has won a National Championship under the guidance of Dusty May. The Wolverines are 64-13 with the former FAU coach at the helm.

Making the leap from the sport of college basketball to the NBA has been extremely risky in the past, as all-time greats such as John Calipari, Rick Pitino, and Billy Donovan have struggled coaching pros. The reward for the risk is also there, as former Butler head coach Brad Stevens thrived during his tenure with Boston. There’s no doubt the rumors linking Scheyer and May to the NBA will continue to heat up as the coaching carousel keeps on spinning.