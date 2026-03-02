Report: Duke's 2022 'athletics unionization risk assessment' identified Kara Lawson, lacrosse team as concern

Duke University reportedly sent out a memo in March of 2022 warning of athlete unionization throughout the athletic department in the wake of Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement. According to Daniel Libit of Sportico, the memo identified women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson and the Duke lacrosse team as the primary concerns.

“But as the university managed the optics of Coach K’s succession plan, it was secretly preparing for a different kind of inflection point: the possibility that Duke athletes might unionize,” Libit wrote. “On March 30, 2022, just three days before Krzyzewski’s finale, Proskauer sent Duke’s office of general counsel a confidential, 46-page memorandum, a copy of which has been viewed by Sportico.

“The document offered an assessment of both the broad and specific risks that Abruzzo’s articulated position could create in Durham, including which Duke programs posed ‘the greatest risk of a unionization attempt.” The firm also provided a number of strategic steps the school should undertake to counter union activity, which included scrubbing certain language from its code of conduct and training athletics staff to “identify red flags for organizing attempts.'”

In addition to Lawson and women’s basketball, as well as the lacrosse team, the memo stated football would be a big concern as well. The memo noted Lawson, who’s been the Duke head coach since 2020, was very outspoken.

“For women’s basketball, the memo pointed to head coach Kara Lawson and her outspoken advocacy for gender equity, warning: ‘Perceived or actual disparities between the men’s and women’s basketball team could be a trigger for unionization,'” the report on Duke read. “Lawson had previously criticized her alma mater (Tennessee) for being ‘behind the times’ in diversifying its athletics leadership, and had also been a vocal advocate for increasing the number of women in top sports positions. Lawson, who is set to lead the USA Basketball Women’s National Team in the 2028 Olympic Games, did not respond to a request for comment.”

Due to the current climate around NIL in college athletics, Duke officials were worried about unionizing within the sports. The report stated they were less worried about men’s basketball since it is largely a one or two year spring board for the NBA.