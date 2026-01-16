Baylor DL transfer Samu Taumanupepe has committed to Florida out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Taumanupepe also played at Texas A&M so far in his college career.

Florida was reportedly in contact with Taumanupepe since he entered the portal on Jan. 8. He visited campus, and his commitment came soon after.

“They saw my size, and I think that is really what caught their attention,” he told Gators Online. “So, they wanted to get me out there to visit so I can see them and spend time with them. They said they saw my film and said they need a big dude.”

He was a redshirt sophomore for Baylor during his lone season with the Bears in 2025. That means he’ll have two years of eligibility to play for the Gators. That came after spending his first two seasons of college football in the SEC at Texas A&M.

This past season, he appeared in six games for Baylor. During his time on the field, Taumanupepe made six tackles from the nose guard position. The 6-foot-3, 376-pounder has totaled eight tackles across nine appearances in his college career.

