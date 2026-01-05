Baylor transfer defensive lineman DK Kalu has committed to play for Florida in 2026, On3 has learned. He played the past three seasons with the Bears, appearing in 12 games during that span.

Nine of those 12 appearances came this past season, where Kalu recorded 11 total tackles, including 0.5 for loss. Now he’ll head to Gainesville to be a part of the first roster of the Jon Sumrall era.

Kalu played high school football for Ridge Point in Missouri City, Texas, where he was a three-star prospect. He ranked as the No. 684 overall player and No. 75 defensive lineman according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

This story will be updated.